Angels host the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (67-41, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-67, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Shane Drohan (5-4, 3.51 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Angels: Ryan Johnson (2-5, 7.34 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -169, Angels +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Milwaukee Brewers to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 42-67 record overall and a 24-31 record at home. The Angels have a 28-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has a 67-41 record overall and a 31-21 record on the road. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.52 ERA, which leads the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto leads the Angels with 19 home runs while slugging .433. Vaughn Grissom is 13 for 40 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has 25 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs while hitting .271 for the Brewers. Cooper Pratt is 12 for 35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Brewers: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Brewers: Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press