Petersen, Mack, Edwards lead the Marlins to a 2-0 win over the Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Petersen worked out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the seventh inning as the Miami Marlins beat the Mets 2-0 Sunday shortly after New York traded opening day starter Freddy Peralta to Tampa Bay.

Joe Mack homered, Xavier Edwards added an RBI single and Sandy Alcantara tossed six-plus solid innings for the Marlins, who won the final three games of the four-game series. Miami slugged six homers in the series, while the Mets went deep twice.

Alcantara (12-6) allowed four hits, including Luis Robert Jr.’s single and Jared Young’s double to open the seventh, and struck out five.

Petersen walked Marcus Semien before striking out Jorge Polanco and Francisco Alvarez and coaxed A.J. Ewing into a ground out to second.

Pete Fairbanks worked around a pair of walks in the ninth and earned his 17th save for the Marlins, who entered Sunday 1 1/2 games behind Philadelphia for the final National League playoff spot.

Mets relievers Brooks Raley, Luke Weaver and Huascar Brazobán each threw a hitless inning after spot starter Robert Stock (0-1) went a career-high five innings.

Stock, making his first big league appearance since June 8, 2025 and just the third start of his career, allowed three hits, including Mack’s homer, and struck out four. The right-hander made his big league debut in 2018 as a reliever for interim Mets manager Andy Green in San Diego.

Up next

Marlins have not announced a starter for Tuesday’s home series opener against Atlanta LHP Chris Sale (12-6, 2.08 ERA).

Mets LHP Sean Manaea (2-5, 4.42) starts Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Cleveland against Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (8-6, 3.88).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press