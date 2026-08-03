Rangers host the Giants to begin 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (47-65, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (55-57, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (6-7, 3.93 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Rangers: Cal Quantrill (4-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -110, Giants -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Texas is 28-25 at home and 55-57 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

San Francisco has a 47-65 record overall and a 21-38 record in road games. The Giants are ninth in the NL with 126 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has 11 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Rangers. Ezequiel Duran is 9 for 36 with a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 23 home runs while slugging .481. Daniel Susac is 7 for 26 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (disc), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Garcia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Baumler: 60-Day IL (ribs), Kyle Higashioka: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Corniell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Danny Jansen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jalen Beeks: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (ankle), Michael Helman: 60-Day IL (hand)

Giants: Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Jonah Cox: 10-Day IL (oblique), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (leg), Trevor McDonald: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press