Drew Gilbert homers and Landen Roupp pitches 5 solid innings as Giants beat Diamondbacks 6-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Drew Gilbert homered and drove in the go-ahead run, Landen Roupp pitched five solid innings and the San Francisco Giants beat Arizona 6-1 on Thursday night to snap a four-game home losing streak against the Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 1 1/2 games behind San Diego for the final National League wild card.

Roupp (8-13) allowed one run and four hits. Trent Harris, Carson Seymour and Ryan Walker combined for four scoreless innings of relief.

Christian Koss was hit by a pitch leading off the fifth and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Nate Furman before Taylor Clarke replaced Arizona starter Jose Cabrera. Three pitches later, Gilbert’s sacrifice fly gave San Francisco a 2-1 lead.

After Jose Fernandez singled to load the bases with one out in the fourth, Roupp got Ildemaro Vargas to fly out and then struck out Ryan Waldschmidt to end the threat.

Gilbert hit a 3-2 pitch 421 feet into the bleacher in right-center field in the first.

Gabriel Moreno hit a leadoff homer in the fourth to make it 1-all.

Bryce Eldridge doubled in a run, Jonah Cox and Turner Hill followed with back-to-back RBI singles and Shay Whitcomb’s sacrifice bunt scored Cox to make it 6-1 in the eighth.

Cabrera (0-3) gave up two runs and three hits with four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

The Giants, who beat Arizona 6-4 in Phoenix on July 1, have won back-to-back games against the Diamondbacks following an eight-game losing streak in the series.

Up next

The Diamondbacks hadn’t announced their starter for Friday opposite Blade Tidwell (0-0, 3.58 ERA) as the series continues.

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