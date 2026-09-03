Cardinals try to sweep series against the Dodgers

St. Louis Cardinals (70-70, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-57, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Quinn Mathews (1-2, 5.03 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (8-7, 2.84 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -305, Cardinals +240; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Cardinals will sweep the series with a victory.

Los Angeles is 82-57 overall and 40-28 in home games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .258, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis has a 70-70 record overall and a 36-32 record in road games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.24 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 59 extra base hits (25 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs). Freddie Freeman is 13 for 34 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 21 home runs, 48 walks and 101 RBIs while hitting .283 for the Cardinals. Nathan Church is 11 for 36 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.81 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 4-6, .246 batting average, 6.66 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck)

Cardinals: JJ Wetherholt: 10-Day IL (wrist), Blaze Jordan: 10-Day IL (ankle), Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (thumb), Peter Strzelecki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Everson Pereira: 10-Day IL (hand), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andre Pallante: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press