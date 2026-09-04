Dodgers take on the Nationals after Edman’s 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (67-75, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-57, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jackson Kent (1-2, 5.59 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Dodgers: Blake Snell (2-1, 2.42 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -323, Nationals +250; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals after Tommy Edman’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Los Angeles has an 83-57 record overall and a 41-28 record at home. The Dodgers have a 40-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has a 67-75 record overall and a 34-35 record in road games. The Nationals have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .429.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy has 20 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 13 for 39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 26 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs while hitting .267 for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 14 for 33 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.71 ERA, even run differential

Nationals: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (biceps/neck), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand)

Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: day-to-day (head), Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: day-to-day (leg), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connelly Early: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press