Padres begin 3-game series against the Yankees

New York Yankees (80-60, second in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (73-67, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Max Fried (4-4, 2.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.66 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -135, Padres +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres open a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees on Friday.

San Diego is 41-28 in home games and 73-67 overall. The Padres have a 35-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 43-29 record in road games and an 80-60 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.24 ERA, which leads MLB.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .284 batting average, and has 29 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 54 walks and 70 RBIs. Ty France is 10 for 35 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 22 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Yankees. Paul Goldschmidt is 7 for 21 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .221 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Yankees: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: George Lombard Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kervin Castro: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 60-Day IL (rib)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press