Athletics bring 1-0 series lead over Mariners into game 2

Athletics (55-86, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (66-75, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Kade Morris (0-1, 9.82 ERA, 2.11 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (11-8, 3.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -218, Athletics +173; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 37-32 record at home and a 66-75 record overall. The Mariners have hit 162 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

The Athletics are 55-86 overall and 30-42 in road games. The Athletics have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .404.

The teams match up Friday for the eighth time this season. The Mariners are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has a .273 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 28 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs. Cal Raleigh is 11 for 36 with six home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has 20 doubles and seven home runs for the Athletics. Henry Bolte is 14 for 43 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Athletics: 4-6, .288 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Brendan Donovan: 7-Day IL (head), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (lat), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Davila: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colt Emerson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Emerson Hancock: 15-Day IL (groin), Luke Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Wilcox: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

Athletics: Tommy White: day-to-day (back), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 60-Day IL (testicle), Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press