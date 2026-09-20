Angels bring 2-1 series advantage over Twins into game 4

Minnesota Twins (72-83, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-95, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dean Kremer (3-5, 5.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Angels: Ryan Johnson (5-8, 4.88 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -123, Twins +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Minnesota Twins with a 2-1 series lead.

Los Angeles is 60-95 overall and 34-46 in home games. The Angels are 23-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Minnesota is 72-83 overall and 32-45 on the road. The Twins have gone 32-69 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto leads the Angels with 26 home runs while slugging .435. Denzer Guzman is 11 for 39 with a double, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has 28 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 89 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Twins. Luke Keaschall is 12 for 39 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by four runs

Twins: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kyren Paris: 10-Day IL (finger), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Samy Natera Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Twins: Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kaelen Culpepper: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Mick Abel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Paredes: 60-Day IL (oblique), Cole Sands: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-Day IL (lat), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press