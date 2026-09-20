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Betts leads Dodgers against the Giants after 4-hit game

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By AP News

San Francisco Giants (64-91, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (95-60, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Matt Wilkinson (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

LINE: Dodgers -426, Giants +323; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants after Mookie Betts had four hits on Saturday in a 10-4 win over the Giants.

Los Angeles has gone 49-28 in home games and 95-60 overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .425.

San Francisco has a 64-91 record overall and a 28-52 record on the road. Giants hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 32 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Dodgers. Kyle Tucker is 15 for 35 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Giants: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: day-to-day (groin), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (elbow), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (back), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand)

Giants: Reiver Sanmartin: 15-Day IL (oblique), Bryce Eldridge: day-to-day (head), Rafael Devers: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Nate Furman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (finger), J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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