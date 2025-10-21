Skip to main content
Magic open season at home against the Heat

By AP News

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -8; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic begin the season at home against the Miami Heat.

Orlando went 41-41 overall, 31-21 in Eastern Conference games and 22-19 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Magic averaged 105.4 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Miami went 37-45 overall, 10-6 in Southeast Division action and 18-23 on the road last season. The Heat gave up 110.0 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Moritz Wagner: out (knee).

Heat: Terry Rozier: out (hamstring), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

