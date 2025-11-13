Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
62.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Montana takes on Cal Poly after Williams’ 30-point outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at Montana Grizzlies (3-1)

Missoula, Montana; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Cal Poly after Money Williams scored 30 points in Montana’s 102-93 win over the UNLV Rebels.

Montana finished 15-1 at home last season while going 25-10 overall. The Grizzlies gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Cal Poly went 16-19 overall with a 5-13 record on the road last season. The Mustangs averaged 82.1 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.2% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.