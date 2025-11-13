Skip to main content
Mavericks host Clippers Friday for NBA Cup group stage game

By AP News

Los Angeles Clippers (3-7, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-9, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks face the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Dallas went 39-43 overall, 23-29 in Western Conference action and 22-18 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 16.9 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Clippers averaged 112.9 points per game last season, 51.3 in the paint, 19.3 off of turnovers and 15.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Mavericks: P.J. Washington: day to day (shoulder), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: day to day (knee), Dereck Lively II: day to day (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (calf).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (injury management).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

