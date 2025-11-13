UL Monroe visits Houston Christian after Russell’s 20-point showing

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-2) at Houston Christian Huskies (1-1)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe plays Houston Christian after MJ Russell scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 88-55 win over the Rust Bearcats.

Houston Christian finished 12-20 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 10.9 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

UL Monroe went 2-12 on the road and 7-25 overall last season. The Warhawks gave up 75.5 points per game while committing 14.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press