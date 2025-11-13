Skip to main content
Cleveland takes on Toronto, seeks 4th straight home win

By AP News

Toronto Raptors (6-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-4, second in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -7.5; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Toronto looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Cleveland went 64-18 overall, 41-11 in Eastern Conference play and 34-7 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers gave up 112.4 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Toronto went 30-52 overall and 21-31 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Raptors averaged 110.9 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 112-101 in the last matchup on Oct. 31.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson: day to day (illness), Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: day to day (toe).

Raptors: Sandro Mamukelashvili: day to day (neck), Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (illness), Ochai Agbaji: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

