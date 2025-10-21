Skip to main content
Hornets begin 2025-26 season at home against the Nets

By AP News

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets host the Brooklyn Nets for the season opener.

Charlotte finished 19-63 overall and 10-42 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Hornets averaged 7.4 steals, 4.5 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Brooklyn went 26-56 overall and 14-37 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Nets shot 43.7% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out (acl), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle).

Nets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

