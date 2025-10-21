Utah hosts Los Angeles in season opener

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -9.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz open the season at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Utah went 17-65 overall, 8-44 in Western Conference action and 10-31 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jazz averaged 111.9 points per game last season, 17.3 on free throws and 42 from deep.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 108.2 points per game and shoot 46.1% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Taylor Hendricks: out (fibula).

Clippers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press