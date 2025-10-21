Mavericks host the Spurs in season opener

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -3; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs in the season opener.

Dallas finished 39-43 overall, 8-8 in Southwest Division action and 22-18 at home last season. The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 16.9 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Spurs averaged 8.2 steals, 5.5 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: out (knee).

Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (wrist), Lindy Waters III: out (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press