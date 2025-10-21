Skip to main content
Celtics start 2025-26 season at home against the 76ers

By AP News

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -2.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics begin the season at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston went 61-21 overall, 39-13 in Eastern Conference action and 28-13 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Celtics averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second-chance points and 30.4 bench points last season.

Philadelphia went 24-58 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 115.8 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Jared McCain: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

