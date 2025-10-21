Skip to main content
Bucks begin 2025-26 season at home against the Wizards

By AP News

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks open the season at home against the Washington Wizards.

Milwaukee finished 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Bucks averaged 115.5 points per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.7% from deep last season.

Washington finished 18-64 overall and 13-39 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Wizards gave up 120.4 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

