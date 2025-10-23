Mavericks host the Wizards in non-conference action

Washington Wizards (0-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-1, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -12.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks take on the Washington Wizards in out-of-conference action.

Dallas went 39-43 overall last season while going 22-18 at home. The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 37.2 from deep.

Washington finished 18-64 overall a season ago while going 10-31 on the road. The Wizards averaged 108.0 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.5% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press