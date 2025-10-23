Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
56.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mavericks host the Wizards in non-conference action

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Washington Wizards (0-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-1, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -12.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks take on the Washington Wizards in out-of-conference action.

Dallas went 39-43 overall last season while going 22-18 at home. The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 37.2 from deep.

Washington finished 18-64 overall a season ago while going 10-31 on the road. The Wizards averaged 108.0 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.5% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.