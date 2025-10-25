Skip to main content
Harden scores 30 points to help Clippers rout Suns 129-102 in home opener

By AP News
Suns Clippers Basketball

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — James Harden scored 30 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Phoenix Suns 129-102 Friday night in their home opener.

The Clippers bounced back after a season-opening, 21-point loss at Utah, where they trailed by 37 points.

Derrick Jones Jr. didn’t miss a shot in scoring 17 points, making five 3-pointers and another field goal.

Harden made five 3-pointers, all nine of his free throws and had seven rebounds and seven assists in leading the NBA’s oldest team this season. The Clippers shot 55% from 3-point range.

Phoenix’s Dillon Brooks scored 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Devin Booker added 18 points and seven assists. The Suns rallied from 20 points down to beat Sacramento in their season opener, but couldn’t muster a similar effort from a much deeper deficit.

The Suns had a 12-0 run in the first to lead by nine. The Clippers took over for good in the second, opening with their own 12-0 spurt on their way to a 72-56 halftime lead.

Los Angeles began the third the same way, with another 12-0 run in which Leonard scored eight and Jones made a 3-pointer. The Clippers led by 32 points — their largest of the game — on John Collins’ dunk. Brooks and Booker combined to score 16 of the Suns’ 21 points as they trailed 106-77 going into the fourth.

Suns: At Denver on Saturday night.

Clippers: Host Portland on Sunday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

