Phoenix visits Denver following Gordon’s 50-point showing

Phoenix Suns (1-0, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -13.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Phoenix Suns after Aaron Gordon scored 50 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 137-131 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Denver finished 50-32 overall, 32-20 in Western Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Nuggets shot 50.6% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range last season.

Phoenix finished 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Suns allowed opponents to score 116.6 points per game and shoot 47.3% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Suns: Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press