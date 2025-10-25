Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
55.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Phoenix visits Denver following Gordon’s 50-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Phoenix Suns (1-0, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -13.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Phoenix Suns after Aaron Gordon scored 50 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 137-131 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Denver finished 50-32 overall, 32-20 in Western Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Nuggets shot 50.6% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range last season.

Phoenix finished 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Suns allowed opponents to score 116.6 points per game and shoot 47.3% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Suns: Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.