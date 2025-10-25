Skip to main content
Los Angeles faces Portland in conference showdown

By AP News

Portland Trail Blazers (1-1, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (0-1, sixth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Portland will play on Sunday.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference games last season. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 108.2 points per game and shoot 46.1% from the field last season.

Portland finished 36-46 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 113.9 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles), Robert Williams III: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

