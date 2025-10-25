Skip to main content
San Antonio hosts Brooklyn after overtime win against New Orleans

By AP News

Brooklyn Nets (0-2, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2-0, first in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio hosts the Brooklyn Nets after the Spurs took down the New Orleans Pelicans 120-116 in overtime.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 20-21 at home. The Spurs averaged 113.9 points per game last season, 16.2 on free throws and 42.3 from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn finished 26-56 overall last season while going 14-27 on the road. The Nets averaged 25.2 assists per game on 37.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (heel), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (wrist), Lindy Waters III: day to day (eye).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Drake Powell: day to day (ankle), Danny Wolf: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

