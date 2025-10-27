Denver plays Minnesota for conference showdown

Denver Nuggets (1-1, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -4.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Denver in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Minnesota went 49-33 overall, 33-19 in Western Conference games and 25-16 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Timberwolves averaged 8.0 steals, 5.0 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

Denver finished 50-32 overall and 8-8 in Northwest Division action during the 2024-25 season. The Nuggets averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second-chance points and 26.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (nasal).

Nuggets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press