Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Utah faces Portland following Markkanen’s 51-point outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Portland Trail Blazers (1-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Portland Trail Blazers after Lauri Markkanen scored 51 points in the Utah Jazz’s 138-134 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns.

Utah went 17-65 overall and 8-44 in Western Conference play last season. The Jazz gave up 121.2 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

Portland went 36-46 overall and 6-10 in Northwest Division play during the 2024-25 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 8.3 steals, 5.3 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: Isaiah Collier: out (hamstring), Georges Niang: out (foot).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (hip), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.