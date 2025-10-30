Indiana takes on Atlanta, looks to end 4-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (0-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup against Atlanta after losing four straight games.

Indiana went 50-32 overall, 29-22 in Eastern Conference action and 29-12 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pacers averaged 117.4 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 18.3 off of turnovers and 17.5 on fast breaks.

Atlanta finished 40-42 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Hawks averaged 118.2 points per game last season, 55.1 in the paint, 19.1 off of turnovers and 17.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (shoulder), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: day to day (foot), Taelon Peter: day to day (groin), Kam Jones: out (back), Bennedict Mathurin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press