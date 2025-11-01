Miami visits Los Angeles after Doncic’s 44-point showing

Miami Heat (3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (4-2, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Miami Heat after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 117-112 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall with a 31-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers averaged 7.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Miami finished 37-45 overall last season while going 18-23 on the road. The Heat averaged 110.6 points per game last season, 16.0 from the free-throw line and 41.1 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (oblique), LeBron James: out (nerve), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

Heat: Norman Powell: day to day (groin), Kasparas Jakucionis: day to day (groin), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press