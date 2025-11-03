Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
54.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Los Angeles faces Portland on 3-game win streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (5-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -3.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Lakers take on Portland.

Portland finished 36-46 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 110.9 points per game last season, 16.9 on free throws and 38.7 from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers shot 47.9% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 122-108 on Oct. 28, with Deni Avdija scoring 25 points in the win.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (oblique), LeBron James: out (nerve), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle), Deandre Ayton: day to day (back), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.