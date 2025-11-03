Los Angeles faces Portland on 3-game win streak

Los Angeles Lakers (5-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference)
Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -3.5; over/under is 233.5
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Lakers take on Portland.
Portland finished 36-46 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 110.9 points per game last season, 16.9 on free throws and 38.7 from beyond the arc.
Los Angeles went 50-32 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers shot 47.9% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.
The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 122-108 on Oct. 28, with Deni Avdija scoring 25 points in the win.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).
Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (oblique), LeBron James: out (nerve), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle), Deandre Ayton: day to day (back), Adou Thiero: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press