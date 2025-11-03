Skip to main content
Philadelphia takes road win streak into matchup with Chicago

By AP News

Philadelphia 76ers (5-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-1, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Chicago aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

Chicago went 39-43 overall and 28-24 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Bulls averaged 117.8 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 36.7% from behind the arc last season.

Philadelphia finished 24-58 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The 76ers averaged 18.7 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second-chance points and 31.1 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist), Ayo Dosunmu: day to day (illness).

76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Dominick Barlow: day to day (elbow), Jared McCain: out (thumb), Joel Embiid: day to day (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

