Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
54.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Los Angeles faces Miami, aims for 4th straight home win

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Miami Heat (3-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-2, fifth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -7.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Clippers face Miami.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Clippers averaged 25.2 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.

Miami finished 37-45 overall a season ago while going 18-23 on the road. The Heat allowed opponents to score 110.0 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser: day to day (ankle), Kobe Sanders: day to day (knee), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring).

Heat: Norman Powell: day to day (groin), Kasparas Jakucionis: day to day (groin), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.