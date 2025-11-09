Chicago takes home win streak into matchup with San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (7-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Bulls take on San Antonio.

Chicago finished 39-43 overall last season while going 18-23 at home. The Bulls averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 50.8 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 18.5 on fast breaks.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall, 22-30 in Western Conference action and 14-27 on the road a season ago. The Spurs averaged 28.6 assists per game on 41.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist).

Spurs: Dylan Harper: out (calf), Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press