Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
54.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Chicago takes home win streak into matchup with San Antonio

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Antonio Spurs (7-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Bulls take on San Antonio.

Chicago finished 39-43 overall last season while going 18-23 at home. The Bulls averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 50.8 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 18.5 on fast breaks.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall, 22-30 in Western Conference action and 14-27 on the road a season ago. The Spurs averaged 28.6 assists per game on 41.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist).

Spurs: Dylan Harper: out (calf), Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.