Kansas Jayhawks face the No. 5 UConn Huskies on 3-game win streak

UConn Huskies (6-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-2)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas heads into a matchup against No. 5 UConn as winners of three games in a row.

The Jayhawks are 3-0 in home games. Kansas averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 6-1 to begin the season. UConn averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 21.1 points per game.

Kansas averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game UConn allows. UConn scores 17.9 more points per game (82.4) than Kansas gives up (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Flory Bidunga is shooting 62.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Jayhawks. Tre White is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Solomon Ball is averaging 14.3 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press