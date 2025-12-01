Memphis plays San Antonio on 3-game win streak

Memphis Grizzlies (9-12, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-6, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over San Antonio.

The Spurs are 5-0 against division opponents. San Antonio has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 4-2 against the rest of their division. Memphis is 3-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spurs are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Grizzlies average 113.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 113.6 the Spurs give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 111-101 on Nov. 19. De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points to help lead the Spurs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is averaging 15.9 points for the Spurs. Fox is averaging 25 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

Cedric Coward is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Grizzlies. Cam Spencer is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 118.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 49.4 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jordan McLaughlin: out (hamstring), Victor Wembanyama: out (calf), Stephon Castle: out (hip).

Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press