Timberwolves and Kings meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Sacramento Kings (3-9, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings visit the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Minnesota went 49-33 overall, 33-19 in Western Conference play and 25-16 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Timberwolves averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 15.2 second-chance points and 35.0 bench points last season.

Sacramento went 40-42 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Kings averaged 115.7 points per game last season, 47.9 in the paint, 17.4 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 144-117 in the last matchup on Nov. 10.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: day to day (foot).

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Zach LaVine: day to day (thigh), Malik Monk: day to day (ankle).

