Warriors forward Draymond Green ejected against Suns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected with 10:39 left in the first half of Saturday night’s game against Phoenix following consecutive technical fouls.

Green, who has a history of volatile behavior, received his first technical for shoving Collin Gillespie from behind moments after blocking his drive on the other end that started the heated back-and-forth. Green’s second technical came after continued arguing, as he carried on despite efforts by teammates, Warriors officials and security to push him away.

Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr also received a technical for protesting the ejection.

This game quickly became the second straight testy meeting between the teams after Phoenix escaped with a 99-98 win at home Thursday.

Dillon Brooks was called for a flagrant 1 foul with 38.3 seconds left in that one when he hit Stephen Curry in the stomach after a 3-point attempt.

He was booed at every chance by the fans in Chase Center two nights later, then Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis made a rough offensive foul on Brooks late in the second quarter that sent the Suns star hard to the floor.

Brooks made his initial five field goals and scored 14 points by halftime as Phoenix led 67-64 at the break. He was whistled for his third foul in the final second of the half.

