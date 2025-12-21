Kings face the Rockets on 4-game skid

Houston Rockets (17-8, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-21, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -12.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento heads into the matchup with Houston as losers of four games in a row.

The Kings have gone 4-18 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is at the bottom of the Western Conference with just 39.9 rebounds per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 6.7.

The Rockets are 10-7 in Western Conference play. Houston is the NBA leader with 16.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.6.

The Kings score 111.7 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 111.6 the Rockets give up. The Rockets average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than the Kings allow.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets defeated the Kings 121-95 in their last meeting on Dec. 4. Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 28 points, and Maxime Raynaud led the Kings with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Kings. Raynaud is averaging 29.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sengun is averaging 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, seven assists and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Kevin Durant is averaging 31 points, six rebounds and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 111.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 49.0 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Drew Eubanks: out (thumb), Zach LaVine: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle), Tari Eason: day to day (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press