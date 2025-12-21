Oklahoma City hosts conference foe Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (13-15, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (25-3, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santi Aldama and the Memphis Grizzlies take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

The Thunder are 21-3 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 21-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies are 12-8 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is 7-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Thunder make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46.7%). The Grizzlies average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than the Thunder give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won 114-100 in the last meeting on Nov. 9. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 55.4% and averaging 32.5 points for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aldama is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Cam Spencer is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 122.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 119.0 points, 48.0 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Aaron Wiggins: day to day (adductor), Jaylin Williams: day to day (foot).

Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Javon Small: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press