New York hosts Phoenix for cross-conference matchup

Phoenix Suns (24-17, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-15, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the New York Knicks in a non-conference matchup.

The Knicks have gone 16-4 in home games. New York scores 118.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Suns are 10-12 in road games. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Knicks average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Suns allow. The Suns are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 46.9% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Knicks 112-107 in their last meeting on Jan. 10. Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is scoring 28.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games.

Booker is averaging 25.2 points and 6.5 assists for the Suns. Royce O’Neale is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-6, averaging 113.7 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Jalen Brunson: day to day (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (injury management).

Suns: Jamaree Bouyea: day to day (concussion protocol), Devin Booker: day to day (ankle), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press