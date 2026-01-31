Skip to main content
Denver and Oklahoma City match up in battle of top offenses

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oklahoma City Thunder (38-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (33-16, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder face off in a matchup between the NBA’s top two offenses.

The Nuggets are 4-1 in division games. Denver is eighth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 115.6 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Thunder are 7-3 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City scores 120.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Nuggets make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.2%). The Thunder average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Nuggets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 12.2 rebounds and 10.8 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 24.9 points and 6.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32 points and 6.2 assists for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 110.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Christian Braun: out (ankle).

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: day to day (hip), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (thigh), Alex Caruso: day to day (adductor), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

