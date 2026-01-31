Knicks face the Lakers on 5-game win streak

Los Angeles Lakers (29-18, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (30-18, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Knicks have gone 19-6 in home games. New York is third in the NBA with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 4.9 offensive boards.

The Lakers are 17-10 on the road. Los Angeles has a 5-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knicks average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Lakers allow. The Lakers average 116.5 points per game, 4.2 more than the 112.3 the Knicks give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 48.4 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Miles McBride: day to day (ankle).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: day to day (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

