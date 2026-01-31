Sacramento plays Washington on 12-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (12-38, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (12-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will look to end its 12-game road slide when the Kings play Washington.

The Wizards have gone 8-16 in home games. Washington is 3-24 against opponents over .500.

The Kings are 3-22 on the road. Sacramento is 10-28 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wizards are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Wizards allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 128-115 on Jan. 17, with Russell Westbrook scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sarr is averaging 17.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Wizards. Kyshawn George is averaging 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 108.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 110.1 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (hamstring), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Tre Johnson: day to day (ankle), Khris Middleton: day to day (knee), Trae Young: out (quad), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (back).

Kings: Russell Westbrook: day to day (foot), Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press