Detroit plays Brooklyn in conference matchup

Brooklyn Nets (13-34, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (34-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons host Nic Claxton and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Pistons are 22-6 in conference games. Detroit is second in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 110.1 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Nets are 9-19 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn ranks last in the league with 40.2 rebounds per game led by Claxton averaging 7.5.

The Pistons score 116.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 114.4 the Nets give up. The Nets average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Pistons give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 8 the Pistons won 125-107 led by 34 points from Cunningham, while Michael Porter Jr. scored 28 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Day’Ron Sharpe is scoring 8.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Nets. Egor Demin is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 109.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 103.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Caris LeVert: day to day (illness).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (personal), Ziaire Williams: day to day (calf), Noah Clowney: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press