Utah faces Toronto on 4-game road skid

Utah Jazz (15-34, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (29-21, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Toronto looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Raptors are 13-11 in home games. Toronto is 7-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jazz are 5-17 on the road. Utah leads the Western Conference with 30.3 assists. Isaiah Collier leads the Jazz with 6.7.

The Raptors are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz average 6.0 more points per game (118.4) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (112.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Immanuel Quickley is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Raptors. Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 24.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 111.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Jazz: 1-9, averaging 115.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.2 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back).

Jazz: Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (illness), Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (rest), Kevin Love: day to day (illness).

