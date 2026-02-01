Adebayo, Heat take on the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (24-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (26-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -5.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces Miami in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

The Heat have gone 13-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is third in the league with 54.3 points in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 10.5.

The Bulls are 16-17 in conference play. Chicago ranks third in the NBA with 29.9 assists per game led by Tre Jones averaging 5.8.

The Heat are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.3% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Heat give up.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Bulls defeated the Heat 125-118 in their last matchup on Feb. 1. Ayo Dosunmu led the Bulls with 29 points, and Pelle Larsson led the Heat with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is scoring 18.1 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 17.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

Dosunmu is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 120.4 points, 49.8 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 32.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (toe), Norman Powell: day to day (personal), Davion Mitchell: day to day (shoulder).

Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Nikola Vucevic: day to day (rest), Zach Collins: out (toe), Tre Jones: day to day (hamstring), Coby White: day to day (injury management), Josh Giddey: day to day (hamstring), Jalen Smith: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press