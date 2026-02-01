Memphis faces Minnesota, looks to stop home skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (31-19, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-29, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Minnesota looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Grizzlies are 14-17 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is fourth in the Western Conference with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 7.2.

The Timberwolves are 18-14 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference giving up only 114.1 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Timberwolves allow to opponents. The Timberwolves average 119.3 points per game, 2.7 more than the 116.6 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 131-114 on Feb. 1, with Anthony Edwards scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Coward is averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is averaging 22.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 112.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: John Konchar: day to day (neck), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (quad), Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press