Indiana faces Houston, seeks 4th straight home win

Houston Rockets (30-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Pacers take on Houston.

The Pacers have gone 10-16 in home games. Indiana is 6-28 against opponents over .500.

The Rockets are 13-13 on the road. Houston ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The Pacers score 110.7 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 109.9 the Rockets allow. The Rockets average 116.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 118.4 the Pacers give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Rockets won 126-119 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Kevin Durant led the Rockets with 30 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Huff is scoring 8.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 22.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Durant is averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is averaging 18.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 108.6 points, 49.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press