Orlando faces San Antonio for non-conference matchup

Orlando Magic (25-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (32-16, third in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic visit the San Antonio Spurs in non-conference play.

The Spurs are 16-6 on their home court. San Antonio has a 6-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Magic are 10-13 on the road. Orlando is 9-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spurs average 117.0 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 115.7 the Magic allow. The Magic average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Spurs allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 114-112 on Dec. 4. De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points to help lead the Spurs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Spurs. Fox is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Desmond Bane is averaging 19.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Magic. Anthony Black is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jeremy Sochan: day to day (quad).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

By The Associated Press