Ernie Johnson to retire from ‘Inside the NBA’ in June after a 37-year run as host

Ernie Johnson will retire as host of “Inside the NBA” in June, capping a 37-year run with the popular studio show.

Johnson announced his decision on Wednesday, saying, “It’s just time,” and that the decision was his alone.

“As the years have gone by and I turned 70 this past summer, folks have asked me, ‘So, how long are you going to keep doing ‘Inside?’ This will be my last season,” he said in a video posted on social media.

Johnson began on “Inside the NBA” in 1990 when it was on TNT and TBS; the show moved to ESPN last year. The quartet of Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal has made the program — which has won 21 Sports Emmy Awards — a model for other studio shows.

“Ernie Johnson has been and always will be the heart and soul of TNT Sports. He’s a legend in every sense — as a broadcaster and iconic host of ‘Inside the NBA’ to being a world-class person who is beloved by all. With his decision to step back from ‘Inside the NBA,’ we look forward to partnering with him on his next chapter at TNT Sports,” TNT Sports said in a statement.

Smith joined the show full-time in 1998. Barkley came aboard in 2000, followed by O’Neal in 2011.

“It’s been an honor to share so many nights, decades actually, at the desk with my brothers, Kenny, Charles and Shaq and with our production crews who are so talented and devoted,” Johnson said. “So why now? Total honesty here. I’ve always prided myself on my preparation, the hours I put in every day getting ready for the next show. I’ve always loved that part of my job, but I’ve always vowed that if that ever became more of a challenge than it is a joy, then I’ll know it’s time to step away. I know after 37 seasons, it’s time.”

Johnson said he has been dealing with heart issues over the past two years and had bypass surgery last August. He said he is slowing down to enjoy more time with his family.

Although “Inside the NBA” moved to ESPN, it is still produced by TNT. Johnson said during an interview with The Associated Press during the NBA Finals that the show was the same despite the change in networks.

“There was never a ‘Hey, you guys can’t do that anymore.’ It was just ‘No, do your thing.’ And we’ve had the freedom to do that,” Johnson said. “The great thing is we have access to all these ESPN resources with pregame pieces and reporters. It’s been a great deal for everybody involved.”

Johnson will continue to be a host for NCAA Tournament coverage on TNT and CBS. He has started a new production company called 32 Bow Ties, in reference to his preferred neckwear.

“So this is by no means the end. It’s just a turning of the page and I’ll forever cherish every chapter we have written with ‘Inside the NBA,’” he said.

Johnson’s swan song with the show will occur during the NBA Finals. With “Inside the NBA” on ESPN and ABC, the show was part of the league’s championship series for the first time, and Johnson presented the Larry O’Brien championship trophy after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs last season.

“Ernie Johnson is one of sports media’s most respected and beloved figures. For more than three decades, he has been the heart of ‘Inside the NBA,’ helping create one of the most iconic and entertaining studio shows in sports. We are grateful for Ernie’s extraordinary contributions and look forward to celebrating him throughout the season,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement.

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By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer